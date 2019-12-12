Fire - burn

A stove fire at Reeces Creek Elementary School was extinguished by a school staff member without damaging the campus, Killeen school district officials said Thursday.

“This evening around 5:00 p.m. there was a small fire in the teacher’s lounge area of the building. It was quickly put out by a staff member with a fire extinguisher and the Killeen Fire Department was called as part of our safety protocol,” said Taina Maya, Killeen Independent School District spokeswoman.

