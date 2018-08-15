COPPERAS COVE — There wasn’t much first day jitters Wednesday as Coppears Cove Independent School District kicked off the 2018-2019 school year.
Approximately 8,200 CCISD students filled classrooms across elementary, junior high and high school levels.
As a “district of innovation,” according to Wendy Sledd, director of communications for the district, the school board determines the start and end date for the district as they deem best for students and their success.
“We had a real smooth first day,” said Martin Walker Elementary School Principal Earl Parcell of his faculty and staff. “It was wonderful.”
And while there was much excitement for the new year ahead, for some parents the first day of school can bring a few tears.
For those dropping off kindergarteners, Parcell said his teachers were pros in helping make the morning good-byes an easy transition.
“We helped parents leave, but in the right way,” he said. “We’ve got your babies, we will take care of your babies really well.
“A couple kids struggled but we were able to separate kids, we didn’t have any cling-ons.”
Other students, like second-grader Hayley Sawyer, were excited to get back in the classroom.
“There’s some differences because it’s a new teacher, except she isn’t a new teacher to me because I had her in kindergarten,” said Hayley, who is looking forward to the challenges that second grade will bring.
“Everything is a tiny bit harder, even music,” Hayley added. “We start doing stuff from other countries, like dances and songs, it’s not really instruments yet.”
Knowing that her daughter has a teacher she already is familiar with is a bonus for Hayley’s mom, Amanda Sawyer.
“She creates a great atmosphere for learning and a positive atmosphere,” Sawyer said of the teacher, Judi Payne.
In her 29th year with the district, the start of Payne’s 14th year at Walker Elementary went well.
“I’m back in second grade but everything is new,” she added. “They have new techs, new standards, new expectations, so I’m looking forward to seeing where these kids can grow.
“I didn’t expect anything less but I got so much more, it was a great first day.”
CCISD was the first district in the area to open for the 2018-2019 school year.
Start dates for other area districts are:
- Belton ISD: Aug. 20
- Killeen ISD: Aug. 27
- Florence ISD: Aug. 20
- Gatesville ISD: Aug. 20
- Lampasas ISD: Today
- Salado ISD: Aug. 27
- Temple ISD: Aug. 22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.