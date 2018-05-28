COPPERAS COVE — More than 50 Copperas Cove High School graduating seniors gathered Sunday at the Lea Ledger Auditorium for a special baccalaureate service.
Speakers from local churches and the Copperas Cove Independent School District imparted words of wisdom to the members of the 2018 class.
“(You each) have a gift God has placed inside each and every one of you,” said guest speaker Brandon Rex Sanders, a Cove High alumni of the class of 1995. “You’re not born a winner and you’re not born a loser; you’re born a chooser.”
The students attending the event all said they were excited to graduate and see what life has in store for them next, but they also said there were things about high school that they would miss.
“I am excited for graduation, it’s nerve-wracking but exciting,” Addison Cook, 18, said. “But I am going to miss my friends and teachers, especially Coach Melissa Penny. She is actually who I invited to the banquet on Tuesday.”
The banquet Cook was referring to is the Top 10 Percent banquet, held each year for seniors in the top 10 percent of the graduating class. Each student gets to invite one CCISD faculty or staff member who they believe had a lasting impact on their school career.
Cook wasn’t the only student at the baccalaureate service who will be attending the Top 10 Percent banquet, either. Lily Sallfors, 17, will also be attending, and she said she is also excited to see what life has in store for her.
“It feels awesome to be graduating, people are already counting the weekends we have left in summer, but I’m still counting the days until we graduate,” Sallfors said. “I am going to be attending Texas State University, and really, I’m going to miss not having to ‘adult.’”
Before the service was over, salutatorian Chris Armstrong had a mission to impart to the assembled students.
“I urge you to fulfill God’s overarching mosaic of purpose and livelihood,” he said.
