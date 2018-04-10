Problems within the special education department at Killeen Independent School District as identified by a district-sponsored audit conducted two years ago are on the mend, according to an audit update given Tuesday.
In addition, the board approved the design of its 14th middle school.
The district has made “good progress” working on internal audit recommendations within the first year after an initial audit report was issued, according to an update audit. The school board reviewed the audit report at its meeting Tuesday in a regularly scheduled board meeting at the district administration building.
The Gibson Consulting Group conducted a district-sponsored follow-up audit of the special education department to determine how effectively the district had responded to recommendations made by the firm in its March 2016 Internal Audit of Special Education report.
The follow-up audit started in September 2017 audit cost $21,000. KISD paid $85,735 for the first audit in March 2016.
The district has initiated changes in several areas of special education, said Gibson president Greg Gibson, but can still improve in certain areas.
Areas of criticism revolved around increasing Medicaid reimbursements for special education students, and examining the process for placing students in restrictive disciplinary placements. Gibson ranked these areas as “partially complete” based off the initial audit.
KISD passing rates are still well below the state targets for each of the three years, according to the audit. But performance in math has steadily increased, while performance in science and social studies increased from 2014-2015 to 2015-2016, but then dipped slightly in 2016-2017. Performance in reading and writing has remained relatively flat.
Staffing adjustments are a major highlight of the report.
“This is particularly true with respect to staffing changes, although the impact has not yet become apparent in student outcomes and other measures,” the audit states regarding KISD progress.
Board president Corbett Lawler, trustee Susan Jones and Superintendent John Craft praised the special education department for never complaining about having to join a department with plenty of work needed.
“We were under the gun with a pretty new superintendent just learning the job,” Lawler said. “A lot of people were coming on board with the charge of keeping the car going at 60 mph, but fixing the flat tire while they were at it.”
Gibson’s 2016 Internal Audit of Special Education was conducted during difficult times for KISD’s special education program. The program leadership position was vacant and had been vacant for most of the 2015 calendar year, and the TEA was investigating program noncompliance, among other issues.
Steps taken over the past 20 months addressed some issues, according to the update audit. The executive director of special education and the director of special education positions were filled in April and June of 2016, respectively.
The district-sponsored audit found the district has completed or substantially completed nine major recommendations made in the original district-sponsored audit for special education program improvements, and partially completed four others.
The district did not agree to pursue action under the six other recommendations made in the audit, but organizational and programmatic improvements since then have helped KISD to pursue improve based off those recommendations, according to KISD.
The six audit recommendations not reviewed include modification of the special education organization structure; modification of the executive director job description to reflect organizational responsibilities and higher experience requirements; modification of other job descriptions to more clearly establish reporting relationships; identification of alternative space configuration for the special education department office; implementation of data quality controls.
In other business, the school board unanimously approved the design of a new $54 million middle school to be built in southeast Harker Heights.
The new middle school will not be funded by the proposed bond program on the ballot for voter approval May 5. The school will be paid for with existing funds saved and set aside for school construction.
The district anticipates the campus, when open in 2020, to virtually eliminate the need for trailers to house middle school students on crowded campuses. KISD will redistrict other middle schools when the middle school opens to reduce enrollments.
District officials say 110 of the 128 trailers that are now being used to house students on KISD secondary campuses will be decommissioned.
Officials with Huckabee, the company contracted to design the school, were also charged by the school board to keep Roy J. Smith Middle School near Bunny Trail in mind, as the new middle school will be similar in design. Gridlocking traffic near Roy J. Smith has upset several area residents, and the board wants to ensure traffic is able to flow smoothly.
The board also approved a contract for topographic surveying services and engineering to solve flooding problems in the Harker Heights High School band practice area.
