The four Killeen ISD high school bands and dance teams finish their initial preparation with the 39th annual Spirit Spectacular, set for 8 p.m. Saturday at Leo Buckley Stadium.
The annual start-of-school showcase is a longtime fundraiser for the Ellison band boosters and the other district band programs. Joining Ellison’s Screaming Eagles Band and Emeralds dance team are counterparts from Shoemaker, Killeen and Harker Heights high schools.
