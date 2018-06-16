Most Texas students for the spring 2018 administrations successfully met grade level or achieved higher level performance on all five State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) end-of-course assessments, according to the Texas Education Agency.
The TEA says spring 2018 STAAR results reflect increases in four of the five courses from the assessment scores of the previous school year: algebra I, English II, biology and U.S. history.
Students receive a STAAR performance label of Masters Grade Level, Meets Grade Level, Approaches Grade Level, or Did Not Meet Grade Level. Performance labels of Masters, Meets, or Approaches Grade Level indicate achievement on the assessment.
Distirct-specific results have not been released from the TEA or local school districts, but parents are encouraged to visit www.texasassessment.com and “Log In, Learn More” to see specific information regarding their student. With a student access code (provided by your local school district), parents can view a variety of resources and assessment components, including each STAAR question and answer—along with their student’s answers.
Temple Independent School District Superintendent Robin Battershell said that campuses have mostly positive results from this spring’s State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness testing.
“I’m quite pleased with them, actually,” Battershell said. “We’ve had some huge, huge gains in some things.”
In Belton ISD, Superintendent Susan Kincannon said the test results are also encouraging.
“We are reviewing our STAAR results for the district and each campus, and will use them to develop and refine instructional and professional development plans for 2018-2019,” Kincannon said. “Our district’s results are strong with gains in many areas.”
Killeen and Copperas Cove ISDs have not publicly discussed STAAR results yet.
FME News Service contributed to this report.
