The Copperas Cove Independent School District experienced “minor” glitches with elementary-level STAAR testing this week.
District Spokeswoman Wendy Sledd said issues with the STAAR testing service caused a brief glitch that was quickly rectified.
Killeen ISD Chief Communication Officer Terry Abbott said no glitches occurred Tuesday in KISD schools.
Several thousands of students across Texas experienced glitches Tuesday while taking the standardized test, according to the Texas Education Agency.
