Nonprofit Dibia DREAM is partnering with Dr. Cynthia Hodges, STEM director of Killeen schools, to engage more than 80 elementary and middle school students in science and math activities and recreation.
STEM Saturdays launches Dec. 1 at Marion J. and Alice W. Douse Community Center at 1000 Jefferis Avenue, and will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participating students will design, build and test race cars.
“STEM education is essential to equipping our youth with the skills to compete in the global marketplace,” Hodges said.
At STEM Saturdays, students learn about various science, technology, engineering and math concepts. At previous programs, students learned the principles of circuits, then designed and built their own simple electric circuit. Students have also learned about the power of wind energy by designing and building their own windmills. One popular STEM Saturdays activity involves students dissecting sheep hearts and building functional mechanical replicas of the heart.
“Leading the efforts in Killeen has been rewarding. I hope to continue my grandparents’ legacy of supporting quality educational programs in Killeen where children will innovate, create and build as recreation,” said Dr. Yvette Holmes, granddaughter of Marion and Alice Douse. Alice Douse was a long-time teacher and the first African-American female principal in KISD.
Dibia DREAM founder Brandon Okpalobi seeks to impact the community by starting with the youth. “When youth explore STEM, they build skills that require discipline, hard work, and motivation — all qualities that lead to an improved active community.”
The Center for African-American Studies of Central Texas College has sponsored lunch for all youth participants. Several other community organizations are slated to volunteer for the day. Call 850-320-3785 for sponsorship and volunteer opportunities.
