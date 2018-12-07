A parent reported to East Ward Elementary School officials Friday that an unknown man tried to entice her son to get into his vehicle Thursday after school with the promise of a bicycle. Killeen Independent School District police were on patrol in the area on Friday looking for the dark-colored SUV or van the student reported.
The suspect is described as a white male, mid to late 20s, with a light brown beard. The vehicle is a dark blue, four door, SUV or van.
The principal sent this recorded message to parents:
“Hello, this is Norma Baker, principal of East Ward Elementary School, calling with important information regarding student safety. An East Ward parent reported to school officials today that a man in a dark SUV or van tried to entice her child to come to his vehicle yesterday about 3:40 p.m. The student reported that the man offered the student a bicycle to come to the vehicle. The student did the right thing – he ran back to the school and got away from the vehicle. I wanted to alert all parents about this incident and to urge parents to help us keep every student safe by asking students to always report to the school any time someone threatens their safety in any way. The safety of every student every day remains our very highest priority.”
