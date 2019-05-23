A student at Live Oak Ridge Middle School has been questioned by police after another student saw someone throw a toy gun over the school’s fence Thursday afternoon.
Killeen Independent School District spokeswoman Ramona Bellard said the student who saw the imitation weapon reported it to school officials immediately. They in turn contacted the Killeen Police Department.
Bellard said police investigated the report “aggressively,” quickly identifying and questioning the student involved.
Bellard said the student was apprehended by police but did not say if there would be criminal charges.
“We are proud of the student who saw and immediately reported this to school officials,” Bellard said in a news release. “The safety of every student, every day, is our very highest priority. We encourage all our students to always report anything they see or hear that could threaten the security of the school.”
