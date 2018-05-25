After making a verbal threat against the principal, a student at Palo Alto Middle School was arrested Friday morning.
The 13-year-old female seventh grader was charged with making a terroristic threat against a public servant, according to Terry Abbott, Killeen Independent School District chief communications officer.
Other charges against the student include assault on a public servant and resisting arrest, after also assaulting a KISD police officer.
The student has been transported to the Bell County Juvenile Detention facility, Abbott said.
