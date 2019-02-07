A student was caught with a pellet gun at Gatesville Junior High School Wednesday, prompting a hard lockdown of the campus.
According to media reports, at approximately 3 p.m., a student informed a teacher that another student brought and displayed the airsoft pellet gun to a friend in the restroom.
Gatesville police were contacted and the campus was put on lockdown.
The incident is still under investigation by the school and police officials.
Principal Cindy Venable issued a note Wednesday reminding parents that such devices are prohibited on school grounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.