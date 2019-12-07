Build

Twelve Killeen ISD Career Center students, from welding, auto collision and construction programs worked together to fabricate a deer skinning rack, which they installed recently at Parrie Haynes Ranch for use in youth hunts. Students also cut fresh signs for the property.

 TODD MARTIN | KISD

From design to installation, a group of 12 Killeen ISD Career Center students from three separate programs completed a project to help a local youth organization.

Six seniors in the school’s welding program designed and pieced together a deer skinning rack for Parrie Haynes Ranch south of Killeen for its youth hunts.

