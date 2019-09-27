Already identified as leaders at their individual schools, a group of 350 Killeen ISD seventh- through 11th-graders received Friday an extra dose of motivation and empowerment to keep serving their community and to solve problems creatively.

The 23rd annual Killeen Youth Advisory Commission conference at Grace Christian Center brought student leaders into contact with the city’s youth commission, about 32 students who advise the mayor and policy makers on city operations.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.