It’s a day most kids crave all year long—parents, maybe not so much.
All area school districts will be out for summer break this week, and motorists should beware that students will be released from class early.
Students in the Killeen Independent School District will be let out two hours earlier than whatever their normal release time is this Thursday.
“Parents should know that their kids will be getting out two hours earlier than (normal release time),” said Chief Communication Officer Terry Abbott.
Class in Copperas Cove and Florence ISD will also end Thursday. In Cove, all schools let out at 1:30 p.m. that day. Florence children will be released at 1 p.m.
Summer break for Lampasas and Gatesville ISD has already begun. Both districts ended class last week.
