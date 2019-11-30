CRIME graphic

The Killeen ISD administration and the bond steering committee will meet for the third time at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Peebles Elementary School cafeteria, 1800 N. WS Young Drive.

The district plans to further discuss potential projects for the bond and work on prioritizing projects by level of importance.

254-501-7464 | hking@kdhnews.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.