Potential pay raises for nearly 3,000 teachers employed by the Killeen Independent School District would cost the district millions of dollars.
Anywhere from $2.5 million to $5.1 million could be spent on the pay hikes next year, according to a report compiled by chief financial officer Megan Bradley.
KISD officials are developing a budget for the new fiscal year that begins Sept. 1 and discussed with the school board Tuesday night the potential for pay raises for teachers and all other employees ranging from 1 to 2 percent.
A 1 percent general pay increase would cost $2.5 million, 1.5 percent would cost $3.8 million and 2 percent would cost $5.1 million.
The money would come from the district’s general fund, and would be unaffected by any bond election, according to chief communication officer Terry Abbott. Teacher salary comes from the district’s maintenance and operations budget, not the interest and sinking budget a bond election would raise.
“We will not recommend pay raises that we can not pay for inside of a balanced budget,” Bradley said.
Increasing the starting pay for brand-new teachers is also on the table as the district works to hire up to 500 new teachers for the next school year.
First-year teacher salaries would also be increased in an effort to keep KISD salaries competitive, board trustees said in a workshop Tuesday evening.
Teachers with no experience hired by the district could make anywhere from $46,750 a year to $47,000 starting out in KISD.
A total of 500 new hires is the approximate number of teachers expected to be hired during the hiring cycle leading up to next school year.
“These are largely to replace retirees and other teachers who leave the district,” Abbott said.
There will be about 28 brand new teaching positions added for next school year due to enrollment growth, Abbott said.
