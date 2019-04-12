TEMPLE — A Temple High School teacher resigned Thursday after the district was notified of possible improper relationships with students, a Temple Independent School District spokesman said.
The district investigated the report and the teacher’s resignation was effective immediately, TISD spokesman Christian Hernandez said.
The teacher was not named by the district. It is unknown if charges were filed or an arrest has been made.
Once a report is filed with Texas Education Agency staff — which is required by law —the state Board for Educator Certification will be notified of the situation and investigation, the release said.
“Simply put, Temple ISD has no tolerance for educator misconduct,” said Bobby Ott, Temple ISD superintendent. “Student safety is job one. I want to commend the staff for a swift and thorough investigative process.”
The district was told Wednesday morning by Temple Police that a relationship may have occurred, and the unnamed teacher was immediately put on paid leave because the district doesn’t have a policy in place for unpaid leave, Hernandez said.
A report was made to Temple Police at about 6:22 p.m. Tuesday.
The district is cooperating with the police investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.