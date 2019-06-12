A temporary cell tower is being installed on the current Nolan Middle School campus, according to the Killeen Indpendent School District.
The Killeen ISD Board of Trustees approved a lease agreement to relocate the cell tower located adjacent the athletic field at Nolan Middle School.
The tower is being moved to an area out of the way of the new consolidated Clifton Park and Bellaire Elementary School construction site. The temporary tower will be in place until the permanent tower is operational.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.