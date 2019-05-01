A double-portable building that was recently installed outside Nolan Middle School on Jasper Road will soon be joined by more portables.
The portable, according to Terry Abbott, chief communication officer, is for moving purposes and a routine occurrence. Abbott said three new double portables total will be installed at Nolan Middle School over the summer for athletic locker room usages since the existing football fieldhouse will be demolished as part of the new Clifton Park/Bellaire Elementary School consolidation project.
The new replacement school for Clifton Park and Bellaire elementary schools will be located on the property where Nolan Middle School currently is. The cost of the new school will be $40 million, as part of the voter-approved $426 million construction bond program.
“We will relocate the existing double portable that serves as classroom space and is currently located behind the Library to sit adjacent to the other three double portables, so there will be four total double portables on the campus,” said Adam Rich, Executive Director for Facilities Services.
