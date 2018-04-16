A reaffirmation committee selected by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges determined Texas A&M University-Central Texas is in compliance with all applicable standards.
The reaffirmation committee’s report will be submitted to the commisson's Board of Trustees for approval in December 2018 to officially determine whether A&M-Central Texas maintains accreditation. There were no compliance recommendations in the report.
“The accreditation process is extremely rigorous, requiring the development of a comprehensive analysis of all university functions – from finance to teaching and learning to institutional effectiveness to governance,” said chancellor John Sharp in a press release. “Very few institutions achieve reaffirmation of accreditation without a single recommendation, especially a new university like A&M-Central Texas, going through the reaffirmation process for the first time. Their success is attributable to a very strong team of faculty and staff under the leadership of President Marc Nigliazzo.”
The reaffirmation committee visited A&M-Central Texas from April 10-12 to conduct an on-site review following an off-site review that was completed some months ago.
School spokeswoman Karen Clos said universities do not have the authority to issue degrees or financial aid without accreditation.
“We’ve been charged to demonstrate the effectiveness of the institution, abiding by accreditation principles,” Clos said. “It’s the ultimate sign of quality.”
The university has been engaged in the process for the past five years, according to Nigliazzo. Initial accreditation was confirmed in 2013, with preparation for 2018 beginning shortly thereafter.
Nigliazzo said the process for reaffirmation was even more rigorous than achieving initial accreditation.
“The committee members were extremely complimentary of our university,” Nigliazzo said in the release. “They seemed to clearly understand and even embrace our commitment to accessible, affordable, and quality education for an exceptionally diverse student body, almost half of them military affiliated. We were thrilled to hear their report that we were in complete compliance with all standards – there would be no recommendations.”
Nigliazzo praised all who had participated in preparing for the review, expressing special appreciation to associate provost Dr. Jeffrey Kirk and university library director Bridgit McCafferty who led the reaffirmation initiative for A&M-Central Texas.
