Texas A&M University-Central Texas is partnering with the Fort Hood Director of Public Works-Cultural Resources Branch to celebrate its fourth annual Archaeology Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 10.
A&M-Central Texas faculty, staff, student volunteers and Fort Hood archaeologists will provide hands-on activities and interactive demonstrations for children and adults including stone-tool making demonstrations, a spear-throwing activity and demonstrations and others.
This event is free and open to the community. Food will be available for purchase at the event. A&M-Central Texas is located at 1001 Leadership Place in Killeen.
For more information, contact Christine Jones at 254-519-5405 or bioarchjones@tamuct.edu.
