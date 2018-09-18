Texas A&M University-Central Texas will give students and the public the chance to network with area employers during the annual Fall Internship and Career Fair.
The fair will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in Warriors Hall on the TAMUCT campus. Close to 40 employers are scheduled to be in attendance.
Students of all years and majors are invited to attend. The free event is also open to the public.
Heather Wheeler, director of career and professional development for TAMUCT, is excited for people to have the opportunity to interact with the employers that will be on hand.
“Networking is one of the No. 1 ways that people get hired for jobs,” Wheeler said. “The career fairs give students the chance to meet the employers face to face and start building those relationships.”
TAMUCT has been hosting internship and career fairs since 2011. They currently offer one large fair in the fall, as well as one in the spring. During the spring semester, they also hold one specifically for education and nonprofit careers.
When Wheeler took over the position of director, 75 students attended the fall career fair. Over 200 attended last spring, but Wheeler hopes this year will bring even higher numbers and more members of the community.
“We are looking forward to an even bigger turnout this year, and I’m excited to see where our numbers go,” Wheeler said.
The Career and Professional Development department at TAMUCT helps students choose career goals, as well as identify the necessary steps to achieve those goals. They also help with skills such as resume building, applying for a job, interview skills, and the nuances and expectations of different positions.
“Data shows that the average person changes careers between six and eight times, so it’s important to know how to write strong resumes,” Wheeler said. “Everything is always changing, and it’s important to help students stay on top of it.”
The goal of the Career and Professional Development department is that each person who attends the fair is able to begin or build a meaningful relationship with employers so that they can be successful in their career endeavors.
