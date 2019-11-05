Julissa Cesarina Carrion, 27, was born in the Bronx in the early 1990s to Miriam Nieves and Julio Carrion. Relocated to Puerto Rico before her eighth birthday, Julissa would grow up there, on the turquoise blue water beaches of Guayama, the Carribean Sea, and freshwater wetlands.

Like so many teenagers, she had successes and setbacks. She excelled in high school, graduated, and then became a single parent. With the support of her family, she stayed on track, earning her her undergraduate degree and becoming a teacher. Still she was far from finished. Some might say she had only just begun.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.