An unusual sight met Killeen Independent School District officials Thursday evening.
Nearly 50 individuals appeared in the cafeteria at Early College High School on Tank Destroyer Boulevard in Fort Hood. Those who walked into the campus were greeted with smiles and snacks for the district’s sixth town hall on the two proposed, taxpayer-funded bonds totaling $426 million to appear on the May 5 ballot.
Proposition A calls for spending $235 million and specifies a new high school is included. Proposition B is more vaguely worded and calls for spending $191 million on consolidation of some schools, and renovation of Killeen High School and other schools.
Most of the town halls that preceded Thursday night have seen low attendance. District officials commented on how the crowd was “better than last night” in the town hall that preceded it.
That is, until one woman began to ask Superintendent John Craft several questions.
“I’ve tried to ask my questions online via several forums, but I’ve actually been blocked from the KISD Facebook page from asking questions or making statements,” said Killeen at-large council candidate Mellisa Brown. “I’m not trying to be confrontational. I understand that our schools are growing, and I understand our schools have needs, but I also have concerns about costs and how the money is being spent by the district.”
Craft then told those who were Early College High School staff to feel free to leave before Brown began questioning the superintendent. That led to most of the 50 – save about five area residents – immediately leaving.
Brown and the superintendent spoke for about half an hour following the bond presentation. One or two questions were fielded by school district employees throughout the presentation, but the bulk of questions came from Brown during and after the presentation.
Brown referred to the district’s overlapping projects with government entities, including the more than $238 million obligation to the City of Killeen for the previous fiscal year.
Brown said it has “already been implied and stated by the city manager” Ron Olson that Killeen will be responsible for the infrastructure of building out Chaparral Road, and the rest of Trimmier Road, which is an extra $30 million to the City of Killeen just for the road.
Under Proposition A in the district’s bond, a new $171 million high school would be built with a capacity of 2,500 students and located on district-owned property on Chaparral Road in South Killeen near the Bell County line.
Brown questioned whether investing millions of dollars toward construction and infrastructure work would be worth the investment, despite KISD anticipating high development over the course of years to come. Brown also raised several more concerns regarding district spending.
“As a whole to the entire benefit to the entire city of Killeen, where does this help the city as a whole?” Brown said as she continued to refocus her phone’s camera as she videoed the entire town hall.
Brown’s scrutiny of the bond was echoed by local resident Eric Nellis, who said the district is in a mess, and trying to build new schools is not the answer. He called for voters to be more scrutinizing of the bond proposals.
Increasing taxes and constructing buildings didn’t sit well with Nellis, who was concerned about alleged mistreatment of children and terroristic threats made by them. The environments inside new district buildings are the roots of these problems, he said.
“While it seems like a fantastic opportunity and a fantastic idea, what we’re really doing is selling the community something that is untrue,” Nellis said. “I know a lot of people don’t want to be critical of this, but we should be critical thinkers. We need to be able to address what’s gone on in the communities and in the schools if it’s really going to be something we can successfully sell to anybody who is against this.”
One KISD-sponsored town hall remains before the May 5 election.
The last meeting will be at 6 p.m. April 9 in the cafeteria at Skipcha Elementary on Prospector Trail in Harker Heights.
(1) comment
The $HILL$ were released as the questioning became more intense.
The people can't wait to cast their NO vote!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.