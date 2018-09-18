The main building at East Ward Elementary School was evacuated Tuesday after a trash can fire was reported in one of the school’s bathrooms, according to a Killeen school district news release.
Terry Abbott, chief communications officer with the district, said the fire occurred in the fifth-grade boys restroom, causing smoke in the hallway.
“The principal moved the students from the main school building into the (physical education) building and portable classrooms outside,” Abbott said.
Killeen fire officials responded to the scene, and no one was injured during the incident.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and disciplinary consequences outlined in the student code of conduct and state law will be adhered to as warranted. Principal Norma Baker made phone calls to all East Ward parents to let them know about the incident, Abbott said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.