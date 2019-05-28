Kristina Han and Joselinee Castelan-Angulo, both 11, received laptops during Trimmier Elementary’s end-of-year awards on Tuesday.
Charles Simpson, a member of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Theta Delta Sigma Chapter, presented Han and Castelan-Angulo with their laptops. They qualified for the prize by being named to the A-Honor Roll and having perfect attendance for the entire year. The school entered all qualifying students’ names into a random drawing. Principal Penny Batts drew the names.
Both Han and Castelan-Angulo were shocked to receive the award.
“I didn’t expect to win a laptop ... (I am) just really happy,” Han said.
Castelan-Angulo expressed what winning the laptop meant to her.
“It means that I have been successful, and that I have accomplished many things,” she said. “It’s just one more accomplishment.”
Han and Castelan-Angulo said they plan on using their laptops for schoolwork as they transition to sixth grade.
Simpson said their chapter of Phi Beta Sigma awards the laptops as an incentive.
“Everybody’s not going to be able to do it,” he said.
“You might get sick, but you do have those students that did come to school every day and also made straight A’s.”
The laptop award came at the end of the awards ceremony for the school’s entire fifth-grade body. Every student received a ribbon, something Assistant Principal Joshua DeLoach said was a way for the students to remember they are “always a Tiger.” The school also recognized students for other accomplishments including most improved in math and reading.
