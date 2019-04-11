Two A&M-Central Texas employees, Michelle Zornes, a compliance associate from Killeen, and Keisha Murray, a police officer from Harker Heights, received scholarships from the Office of the Governor of Texas Criminal Justice Division which allowed them to attend the annual Conference on Crimes Against Women in Dallas this week.
Presented by Genesis Women’s Shelter and Support and the Dallas Police Department, the Conference on Crimes Against Women is a national clearinghourse for training and best practices regarding the identification, investigation, and prosecution of all types of violent crimes against women, including domestic and dating violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking. The 2018 conference welcomed more than 2,500 attendees from all 50 states.
University Police Chief, Charles Rodriguez, praised the governor for his support, noting, “Violence against a member of any community is what we are here to prevent, and opportunities like this conference are a valuable way of fulfilling that mission and staying informed about best practices and continuing to ensure the safety and well-being of women.”
