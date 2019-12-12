CTC Fall Graduation

Graduating student file into the Killeen Civic & Conference Center during the Central Texas College Fall Commencement Ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.

 Stephenie Wolf | Herald

Central Texas College will host its graduation ceremony at 6:30 p.m. tonight at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center with 297 students expected to graduate, according to Bruce Vasbinder, the college’s spokesman.

State Representative Brad Buckley is the guest speaker for the graduation.

