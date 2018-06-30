A backpack left on a couch in the library at Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen on Friday afternoon caused a brief concern for campus police, but was quickly ruled to be non-threatening, police said.
A&M-Central Texas police Chief Charles Rodriguez said a bomb-sniffing dog from Killeen Police Department was brought in as a precaution to smell if anything was wrong with the unattended backpack. No threatening contents were found.
The all-clear was given about 2 p.m. Friday, Rodriguez said.
The backpack is now in the school’s lost and found department, and is expected to be returned to its owner on Monday, the police chief said.
