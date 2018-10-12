Moisture from Tropical Storm Sergio in the Eastern Pacific Ocean will interact with an oncoming cold front coming to Killeen, making for several inches of precipitation and lower temperatures.
By Tuesday, the Killeen area could see anywhere from 4 to 6 inches of rain, according to meteorologist Jason Godwin.
The National Weather Service in Fort Worth predicts storm chances as high as 70 percent through most of the weekend. Chances rise to 90 percent by Sunday evening, Godwin said, and will continue through Tuesday with around 70 percent chances.
Although high temperatures will be between 77 and 80 degrees Saturday and Sunday, Monday will see a nearly 30-degree drop — the high is predicted to be 51 degrees. The low is expected to be in the 40s, and the temperatures will stay in the 40s and 50s until they rise late in the week.
