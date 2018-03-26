The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees will provide an update on federal Impact Aid in a workshop today.
Impact Aid assists school districts that have lost property tax revenue from the presence of tax-exempt federal property, such as Fort Hood.
Impact Aid may also be given for increased expenditures from the enrollment of federally connected children.
Chief Financial Officer Megan Bradley will present information gathered from the National Association of Federally Impacted Schools conference KISD officials attended last week.
Impact Aid basic support payments are budgeted at $46.6 million in the Fiscal Year 2018 general fund budget, according to the workshop agenda packet.
Also on the agenda for the board workshop is review and discussion of the proposed schematic design for a 14th middle school.
The design will be brought forward on the April 10 consent agenda for consideration.
The cost for the entire project is budgeted at $54.03 million, and programmed in the KISD Strategic Facilities Plan. The school is not funded with any bond-issued tax dollars.
The board will also continue discussion of items related to fiscal year 2019 budget planning.
The district typically begins budget planning in December each year, which include student projections that drive revenue, expenditure, and staffing budgets.
The board approves the staffing allocations that are determined by applying staffing formulas to student projections.
Budget worksheets to the campuses and departments between March and May, according to KISD officials, after staffing and related costs are finalized.
The board workshop begins at 6 p.m. today at the KISD administration office, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive.
