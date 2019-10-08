Clampdown on vaping could send users back toward cigarettes

In this Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 photo, a woman using an electronic cigarette exhales in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. Only two years ago e-cigarettes were viewed as holding great potential for public health: offering a way to wean smokers off traditional cigarettes. But now Juul and other vaping companies face an escalating backlash that threatens to sweep their products off the market.

 Tony Dejak

Texas A&M University system has officially implemented a vaping ban on it’s eleven statewide campuses, according to a memo from the president of Texas A&M University-Central Texas, Mark Nigliazzo.

The ban prevents vaping or the use of e-cigarettes at any of the universities including, “every building, outside space, parking lot, garage and laboratory,” according to the memo.

254-501-7464 | hking@kdhnews.com

