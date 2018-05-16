Officials with the Killeen Independent School District say voter turnout for 2018 elections was the highest in district history.
There were 6,580 votes cast out of 75,848 eligible voters, according to Chief Communication Officer Terry Abbott. The number of eligible voters does not include suspended voters.
Based on the number of votes cast compared to the total list of eligible voters, turnout for the election was approximately 9 percent.
“We believe the 6,580 votes was the highest number in Killeen ISD history,” Abbott said.
(1) comment
Well, the more money KISD can con or steal from the property owners, the more union workers (dedicated voters) they can hire. Then they can then use Killeen city revenues (also taken from citizens) through the corrupt chamber of commerce to print voting propaganda along with another third party group with KISD board members. Then they can set up voting booths INSIDE KISD admin building to get as many KISD workers tax payer funded free time to vote. Did KISD have any "admin" days so KISD workers could campaign for the bond? Let me go make a task list of what Baltimore and Chicago ISDs do so we can know where this is headed in the future.
