The Killeen Independent School District has notified Nolanville Elementary School parents of a water main being broken on campus.
School water supply had to be shut off, according to a statement released by KISD. The water will be off all day.
“While the water main is being repaired we are providing bottled water to the students and will have lunch brought in as well,” the statement reads. “We are providing porta-potties for emergency use, and we will use school buses to shuttle students to Cavazos Elementary School for regular bathroom breaks during the day.”
The school principal has sent out a recorded phone message to parents to let them know, according to the district. KISD will inform parents when the water main is repaired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.