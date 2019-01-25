The Killeen Independent School District notified Nolanville Elementary School parents of a water main being broken on campus Friday.
School water supply had to be shut off, according to a statement released by KISD. The water was restored in the afternoon.
“Maintenance crews have repaired the broken water main and water has been restored to Nolanville Elementary School,” said Chief Communication Officer Terry Abbott in a written statement. “The school has resumed normal operations and all of the students are just fine.”
While the water main was being repaired, bottled water was provided to the students and lunch was brought. Porta-potties for emergency use were also provided, as well as shuttles for students to Cavazos Elementary School for regular bathroom breaks during the day.
The school principal sent out a recorded phone message to parents to let them know, according to the district.
