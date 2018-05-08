A new athletic director and head football coach for the Copperas Cove Independent School District could be named as soon as Friday.
The CCISD Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at 3 p.m. Friday, with one of the agenda items being listed as, "Consider and Take Action to Approve the Employment of an Athletic Director/Head Football Coach."
Jack Welch, who served as CCISD athletic director and head football coach for 24 years submitted his resignation in April. The CCISD board voted to accept the resignation at a special meeting on April 26.
CCISD also gave Welch $80,000 as part of the retirement agreement.
No specifics have been released about who the new athletic director might be, according to Wendy Sledd, CCISD spokeswoman. The job posting for the position was placed on the CCISD website on April 26.
The meeting will take place at the CCISD administration office, 703 W. Avenue D.
