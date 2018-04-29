Employment contracts of former athletic director and head football coach Jack Welch with the Copperas Cove Independent School District over the past 24 years may hold the key to his recent resignation and retirement.
The CCISD Board of Trustees voted to accept Welch’s resignation and retirement during a special meeting Thursday. Neither the board nor the district released details of any financial agreement with Welch.
The Herald had submitted a Freedom of Information Request for copies of Welch’s employment contracts with CCISD, and some of the details are revealing.
The initial contracts from the 1990s were fairly simple documents, with many paragraphs containing one or two sentences each. The legal language in those contracts included requirements to submit state certifications, factors that could lead to termination, salary considerations and so forth.
Those early contracts were two-year agreements.
For the contract Welch signed on Sept. 24, 1996, his salary was listed as $55,155.
Two months later, on Nov. 15, 1996, Welch signed another contract which raised his salary to $61,000.
The contract signed Aug. 4, 1997, provided a slight raise to $61,700.
The next four contracts, signed in 1998, 1999, 2000 and 2001, do not list Welch’s salary specifically, only the clause, “The Board shall pay Employee in twelve installments an annual salary according to the compensation plan adopted by the Board,” or similar language.
Beginning with the document signed May 16, 2000, the contracts became four-year agreements. The format also changed, with new clauses included allowing Welch means of additional compensation beyond his district-paid salary.
Paragraph 3 of the contract reads, in part, “In addition to the compensation described herein, Employee is also authorized to purchase or secure airtime with a local radio station for the purpose of broadcasting Copperas Cove High School football games, related commentary, and such other District athletic events as Employee may elect to highlight.”
Welch would be “entitled to receive, as additional compensation under this contract, any proceeds from advertisements received from businesses and individuals that exceed the costs of such airtime, and which are realized as profits.”
Paragraph 4 of that same contract gives Welch authorization “to manufacture, market, and sell Copperas Cove Independent School District athletic program paraphernalia, including, but not limited to, T-shirts, hats, signs, articles of clothing, and other items bearing images promoting the Copperas Cove Independent School District athletic program.
The paragraph continues, “As additional compensation under this contract, Employee shall be the sole beneficiary of proceeds from the sales of such District-related paraphernalia.”
All subsequent contracts signed through March 25, 2015, contain that same language.
In other words, CCISD gave Welch the rights to earn extra money through the sale of Bulldawgs shirts, stickers, and other items promoting school teams, and from advertising during games broadcast on radio or television.
Welch owned two businesses: Big Valley Agency, a recording studio, according to paperwork filed with the Coryell County Clerk in 2010, and Centex Central, an internet radio station, filed in 2016. He also founded the nonprofit America’s Drug Free Productions, which organized the annual C.H.A.M.P.S. Heart of Texas Bowl.
Welch’s CCISD salary continued to increase over the years, reaching $90,000 for the 2002-2003 school year, and $118,557 by the 2010-2011 school year.
No further increases in salary were given to Welch after that year, however, and while the contract language remained the same through the contract signed March 25, 2015, the last four-year contract Welch signed on April 27, 2017, removed the airtime and marketing clauses, seemingly reverting to a more standard form, similar to those Welch signed in the 1990s.
Another notable change was how Welch’s name is listed on that last contract. Previous documents all read, “Jack Welch.” The 2017 contract bears the name “Jackie Steve Welch.”
No explanation was provided to the Herald by CCISD as to why these recent changes occurred. Welch had an overall winning record for his entire tenure as football head coach, with the team’s best season in 2005 with a record of 13 wins and 1 loss. Over the past five years, Welch’s record with the football team faltered, with 2013 seeing a win-loss record of 6-5, 2014’s record being 7-4. 2015’s record of 3-8 and 2016’s of 4-5. Welch’s final season in 2017 had a record of 5-6.
Whether the loss of extra income and the lack of a raise in recent years contributed to Welch’s decision to retire was not stated. Welch did not respond to calls or emails, and his parting message to the “Bulldawg Nation” did not specify his reasons for retirement beyond “much prayer and reflection.”
