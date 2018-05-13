The Killeen Independent School District will see sweeping construction work after voters ultimately approved the district’s $426 million bond package on Election Day.
Although only 6 percent of the district’s registered voters cast a ballot — 4 percent of them in favor — the district will now be held accountable for keeping 100 percent of KISD families informed on bond progress.
KISD will maintain a website that will be periodically updated in an “aggressive” manner, district Chief Communications Officer Terry Abbott said.
Abbott did not provide details on what exactly will be disclosed.
Kelley Shannon, executive director of the nonprofit Freedom of Information Foundation, said the district should disclose as much information as possible during the bond program.
In doing so, time and money is saved from written public information requests, both for citizens and government entities.
Certain incentives for government entities maintaining significant transparency exist, Shannon said.
The Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts Transparency Stars program, for instance, recognizes local governments for going “above and beyond” in transparency efforts. The program recognizes government entities that open books not only in traditional finances, but also in the areas of contracts and procurement, economic development, public pensions and debt obligations.
In addition, entities are rewarded for providing “clear and meaningful” financial information not only by posting financial documents, but also through summaries, visualizations, downloadable data and other relevant information.
Award recipients are given electronic insignia for each awarded star, which may be placed on the entity’s website. Hard copy award letters are also mailed for each star.
Area winners, according to the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts website at wwwcomptroller.texas.gov, include the city of Belton and Belton ISD.
KISD has never before been awarded a Transparency Star, according to the website.
“Once bonds pass, people really do want to know where this money is going,” Shannon said. “It’s best to provide as much info as possible, and to be able to easily access it.”
Abbott said the district will honor voters’ support “by providing detailed, thorough information in a clear and transparent way throughout the execution of the bond program.”
The bonds
Proposition A of the bond, for $235 million, will pay for construction of a new high school and elementary school and renovations to existing schools for ADA compliance and security upgrades.
Proposition B, for $191 million, will pay for consolidation of some schools, and renovation of Killeen High School and other schools.
Proposition B appeared under the header, “addressing existing district facilities through renovations and new school replacements.” While KISD said this money will not be used for projects not discussed, nothing in the ballot language commits the district to what KISD has proposed.
Abbott emphasized that only what was proposed by the district in educating the public during the bond campaign would be what the bonds go toward.
On immediate course of action, Superintendent John Craft said initial steps to begin addressing safety, security and accessibility needs will begin soon upon the bonds passing Election Day.
School officials will present a list of contractors to the board at its May 22 workshop. The list is from a pool of contractors the district has collaborated with on previous work.
Additionally, the Killeen City Council is planning a rare joint session between the council and Killeen Independent School District board of trustees at a date and time to be decided.
The district has already provided a potential project timeline, which indicates construction projects within the bond program will not start for three years.
The consolidation of East Ward and West Ward elementary schools into a new building will not begin until spring 2021, according to the timeline. Clifton Park additions and renovations, along with partial Bellaire consolidation, will also not begin until this time.
The additions and renovations to Killeen High School, and construction of a new elementary school on the existing Pershing Park, are slated for fall 2021.
Work on the sixth high school and the 36th elementary school will not begin until fall 2022, according to the timeline.
Bond propositions
- The $426 million bond propositions will bring new campuses to Killeen Independent School District and renovate older ones.
- Proposition A, with 6,342 ballots cast, earned a 58.4 percent approval. Proposition B, with 6,321 ballots cast, earned 57.7 percent.
- On both propositions, about 6 percent of the 103,465 registered voters in KISD weighed in on whether KISD deserves a major facelift.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.