EHS Parking Lot

Workers pour concrete from a concrete pump on to Ellison High School's new parking lot on Friday.

 Hunter King | Herald

A new and improved parking lot is on the way at Ellison High School for the upcoming school year. 

Construction workers were at the lot again Friday morning pouring concrete onto the lot with a concrete pump. 

