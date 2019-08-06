Ellison parking lot

Construction continues on the Ellison High School parking lot but the concrete has been poured.

 Hunter King | Herald

The construction at Ellison High School in Killeen is continuing and the concrete for the parking lot has been poured.

Lines are not painted on the lot yet and workers were continuing work this morning.

254-501-7464 | hking@kdhnews.com

