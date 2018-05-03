It was a case of all smoke and no fire at the 7-Eleven in Killeen Thursday, when the Killeen Fire Department sent two engines and a ladder truck in response to reported smoke. Killeen police officers also were at the scene.
“There was no fire, just smoke coming out of a vent,” said Capt. Ethan Gingerich of the Killeen Fire Department’s Fire Marshal’s Office.
The incident caused the power to go out at the 7-Eleven and Prestige Tattoos, the business next door in the same building. The building is located at the corner of the 1000 block of Hallmark Avenue and the 600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
“We’re still looking for the cause of the smoke but we think it’s an electrical issue,” he said.
Oncor showed up at the scene as most firefighters and police officers were departing.
“They’re closed for business for now,” Gingerich said.
