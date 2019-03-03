Change is coming to the once obscure board that controls drinking water for thousands of area residents — but it’s not coming easily.
Recently, residents have stood up to and spoken out about the district, causing the board members to admit they “underestimated Killeen.”
Over the past two years, the people of Killeen have led the charge for having elections to the board, after 24 years of the district’s directors being chosen outside the public eye, as well as having more information provided to the public on the district’s website. For background, go to: bit.ly/KDHmystery
Last week, the board of directors of the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 voted to remove a controversial clause it had added to legislation recently drafted by the district. The clause added by WCID staff would allow developers to serve on the board, an exemption to state law.
The Bill
The planned bill had two functions: to expand the district’s outdated boundaries to include customers added since 1984 and to add two seats to the board of directors.
The bill was drafted in late January following the board’s Jan. 23 meeting, where the board gave General Manager Ricky Garrett authority to proceed forward.
The district’s boundaries include only a small part of Killeen represented by 1984 city limits, while its wholesale customers include all of Killeen, Copperas Cove, Belton, Harker Heights, Fort Hood, Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3 and 439 Water Supply Corporation.
In December, WCID lobbied for each of its customers to approve the expansion of the boundaries to include the whole area served by the district.
There was one catch: The WCID proposal would eliminate elections for the district’s board of directors in lieu of appointments.
Area cities approved the proposal, with some concerns, because it gave them representation after being customers of the district since the 1970s. Killeen, on the other hand, presented a roadblock, voting against taking voting rights from district residents.
The day after the Killeen City Council made its decision, the WCID board of directors voted to submit a bill that would expand the boundaries and retain elections.
As far as anyone knew, that was the bill that was heading to the floor of the Texas Legislature.
But wait. There was another catch: WCID staff added a clause that would exempt WCID-1’s board from state law against conflict of interest. The clause would allow developers to serve on the board controlling water and spending ratepayers money for new plants.
Garrett later said he added that clause. He met with the district’s legal counsel Jan. 31 and drafted the bill, which has now been filed in the current legislative session.
There’s a reason Texas law prohibits developers from serving on water district boards, analysts say.
“Specific actors have an interest in the fees, costs, and decisions that are implemented by a water district,” Gregg Kipp, attorney at Jones Law Firm in Austin, which handles water resource development law, said Thursday. “The district should be looking out for the best interest of the people they serve. You don’t want people who are going to benefit to have a say in those decisions and outcomes.”
Wednesday, the WCID board of directors voted to remove the clause from the bill.
With the vote, board president John Blankenship announced his plan to resign from his position when the bill becomes effective Sept. 1 — should the bill be approved by the Legislature. Blankenship is a developer and has served on the water board for 21 years.
His Bella Charca development in Nolanville is not within the outdated boundaries but it will fall in updated boundaries designed to reflect the WCID-1 service area.
“I just want what’s best for the district and the customers we serve,” Garrett said Thursday of the decision.
There is one (more) problem: The clause exempting developers is still in the bill filed Feb. 20, and that could complicate the timeline of things.
According to the Texas Legislative Council, if a bill needs to be amended once it has been filed, the bill author can request the Texas Legislative Council to prepare a committee substitute. A member of the committee to which the bill is referred then offers the committee substitute to the committee for consideration in lieu of the original bill.
Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, authored the bill and Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, sits on the committee that will hear it.
The state House of Representatives is adjourned until Monday.
The bill can be tracked at https://capitol.texas.gov/BillLookup/BillStages.aspx?LegSess=86R&Bill=HB2105
Past problems
Until the issue of voting rights arose in December, most people weren’t aware that the WCID had elections. The board hadn’t had an election in 24 years. According to the district, elections are held every even year, but no records can be found of any until the most recent in 2018, when Richard “Dick” Young ran and won a seat on the board.
The four administrative members listed on the district’s website work within the gated compound. The district’s five-member board is not so easy to find. While their names are listed on the district’s website, no contact information is provided, and office staff will not release a way to contact board members.
The Herald has sent questions to the WCID administrative assistant, Joann Culp, on two separate occasions, requesting that they be forwarded to board members, since there seems to be no way to contact them directly, but they were forwarded instead to General Manager Ricky Garrett.
Big bills
In 2014, WCID began issuing debt to pay for the construction of a new $46.1 million water treatment plant to be built on Stillhouse Hollow Lake that would serve the southern part of Killeen and outskirts in the city’s jurisdiction.
That was a year after the city and Bruce Whitis, owner of WB Development, negotiated an agreement related to a 3,750-home, $238 million, future development on the outskirts of Killeen. The agreement was approved 4-3 by the Killeen City Council on July 30, 2013, with council members Elizabeth Blackstone, Jose Segarra, Wayne Gilmore and Jared Foster voting in support. Then-councilmen Jonathan Okray, Steve Harris and Terry Clark voted in dissent.
The agreement obligates the city to provide water and sewer service and construct a 1-million-gallon water storage tank to the area. For background, go to bit.ly/KDHdevelopment
The Belton Lake plant has a capacity to treat 90 million gallons of water per day, according to WCID officials, twice as much as needed by all customers in the average month. Last year, the plant treated an average of just about 32 million gallons a day, with the highest monthly total averaging just over 48 million gallons per day.
“The average annual usage is about 30 to 32 million gallons per day,” Garrett said Friday. “However, the need for expansion is often more about the maximum day demands and contractual rights.”
According to Garrett, the existing Killeen contract allows for a maximum day usage of 32 million gallons per day. With the Stillhouse Plant capacity, Killeen’s contractual maximum day goes to 42 million gallons per day. The TCEQ also has a supply requirement of 0.6 gallons per minute per connection.
“A lot of factors are involved with this calculation, but I understand this requirement was another driving factor on the part of Killeen for increased supply,” Garrett said.
“Since most of the growth area is to the south and since the Lake Belton Plant area was fully developed, it was determined that the most cost-effective solution for more capacity was from Lake Stillhouse.”
Killeen is one of six area partners on the Stillhouse plant and will receive the lion’s share of water the plant pulls from the lake. The Stillhouse plant is expected to have a maximum delivery rate of 17 million gallons of water per day, with Killeen receiving an additional 10 million gallons per day.
Killeen ratepayers are responsible for covering about 50 percent of the debt issued for the plant, which would be paid off through 2037.
