The Killeen area should have sunny skies until mid-week, with showers expected Tuesday night into Wednesday.
The chance of rain increases to 50% Tuesday afternoon with a chance of thunderstorms Tuesday night, according the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
Meteorologist Jason Godwin said the chances of rain increase to 70% Wednesday, with some chance of locally heavy rainfall in the Killeen area. The chance of rain drops to 60% Wednesday night and 30% on Thursday.
Any precipitation should clear out by the end of the day Thursday, setting the area up for a mild and sunny weekend, Godwin said.
According to Godwin, high temperatures throughout the week should be in 70s, while low temperatures will stay in the low to mid 60s.
Any storms that do come throughout Central Texas are expected to be mild. Godwin said last Wednesday’s thunderstorms heavily damaged some areas east of Bell County.
“Leon County seemed to be the hardest hit,” Godwin said, “A damage survey we did ... determined a few instances of what was probably 85 to 90 mph straight-line winds.”
Godwin said some injuries were reported following the Wednesday storm.
The rain has been good news for most of Central Texas.
“In terms of annual precipitation, we should be fairly close to normal or perhaps a hair below,” Godwin said.
The only areas of drought in the Killeen area are in far western Bell County and in Lampasas County. Godwin said those areas are at the lowest level of drought stage measured by the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake and Belton Lake are both about a half-foot above their normal elevation, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.