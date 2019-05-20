Friends in Crisis, the downtown Killeen homeless shelter that had served since 2015 and had housed more than 2,500 people with over 100,000 nights in recent years, shut down temporarily over the weekend leaving many on Monday displaced and searching for alternatives.
Joe Salinas was among former shelter residents sleeping outside the building. Salinas, a former telecom worker, lost everything five years ago after his wife got addicted to heroin while they lived in Fort Worth.
“I came to Killeen to get off the streets and to get a new start and a new city, and two months after being here the shelter closes its doors,” he said.
Salinas saw Killeen as a way to get a fresh start on his life through the Friends in Crisis shelter — a hope that he still holds.
“Friends in Crisis has given me all the home in the world, and I have great faith that they will reopen, and I faith in the community, the people, and the shelter, and all these wonderful contributors, which is why I stay.”
Elisa Miles, a former shelter resident, sat atop a crate outside of a condemned building. Miles’ belongings — mostly clothes — were gathered in a shopping cart beside her as she expressed her worries about being able to find a job because Saturday’s rain damaged some of the clothing that she was saving for a job interview.
“They gave us clothes when we didn’t have no clothes, and we could get a shower.”
“It’s very depressing,” she said about the closure.
Being shuffled around isn’t new for the shelter residents. Before Friends in Crisis, many would seek shelter in abandoned buildings, parks, and vacant lots and returned to the streets during the day.
Killeen Police Department Officer Kyle Moore has been seeing the closure’s effects firsthand with his unique position on the department’s Homeless Outreach Team.
Moore acts as both police officer and social worker — reassuring the displaced homeless, offering advice, transportation if needed, and giving tips on what not to do, such as not loitering in certain places.
“As far as what we can do, it’s been devastating. We have a lot of homeless people have jobs, but now they don’t have a place to go at night.”
“Since we got the news on Tuesday, it was kinda like crunch time to try to help those people could be helped that were eligible for high priority, for example people with kids.”
“I’ve been able to work with some local landlords to get a family with a special needs daughter into an apartment before the shelter (closed) down. But many had a plan and that included the shelter, now they don’t.”
Moore also shared his frustrations with people who have been expressing joy over the shelter shutdown and people’s stereotyping of the homeless in the downtown area.
“People don’t realize anybody can be homeless. The ones and twos that are troublemakers don’t define who the homeless are,” Moore said.
Families in Crisis, which operates the shelter, lost a $200,000 grant last fall. The shelter closed its doors Saturday morning as a result of the funding shortfall.
Several programs are choosing to step up and fill in a lot of the gaps left behind by Friends in Crisis’ shutdown.
Bring Everyone in the Zone is assisting with security deposits for veterans. The Heritage House in Killeen is offering temporary shelter for a small group of residents during the day. Moss Rose Community Center is extending its meal program to offer lunch Tuesday and Thursday along with breakfast on Wednesday and Saturday.
Janice Taylor, resident services coordinator at Moss Rose Community Center. is offering to assist with case management. Along with former shelter volunteers,
Strength in Numbers car club, have also been traveling around downtown giving out sandwiches and water.
FUNDRAISING
So far, the Friends in Crisis’ GoFund Me account has raised $3,338 and they have received $440 in direct donations. The goal is $200,000.
The organization is having success reaching out to local churches — Immanuel Lutheran Church of Killeen being a prime example.
“It’s hard to find funders that fund homeless shelters,” said William Hall, director of operations for Friends in Crisis.
Friends in Crisis has a plan to meet with city staff later on Wednesday with other local nonprofits and agencies to seek further solutions for funding and possible utility assistance.
Suzanne Armour, the shelter’s director of programs, said, “We were, and still are, very emotionally invested with this project and everyone we have helped has been so grateful. Now we have to tell them we can’t help, and even though it is temporary, it’s gut wrenching. Because we could be a critical piece of someone’s life, and we are not there to provide that assistance.”
Killeen City Council will not discuss the Friends in Crisis homeless shelter in today’s workshop meeting, according to Hilary Shine, the city’s executive director of communications.
“It is not on Tuesday’s agenda and not scheduled at this time for a future meeting,” she said Monday.
The 2019 Fiscal Year budget did not allocate funds for the shelter.
Mayor Jose Segarra said that over two budget cycles, the city has given the shelter a total of $500,000 through its Community Development Block Grant and allocating funds is a process.
“Before each budget cycle, we have many discussions from all funding sources,” Segarra said. “It’s a process and the goal is to have a balanced budget.”
Staff reporter Monique Brand contributed to this report.
