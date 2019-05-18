The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $2.51 in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area on Saturday. That’s a drop of 2 cents per gallon from this day last week, and is 13 cents less than this time last year, according to AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
Killeen
In Killeen, the cheapest gas was selling for $2.39 a gallon Saturday afternoon, according to GasBuddy.com. Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1380 Lowes Boulevard, H-E-B at 2511 Trimmier Road, H-E-B at 1101 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, Walmart at 3404 W. Stan Schlueter Loop and Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3801 E. Stan Schlueter Loop all were listed at that price.
Harker Heights
In Harker Heights on Saturday, Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway was selling the cheapest gas at $2.36 a gallon, Murphy USA at 2010 Heights Drive had the next cheapest gas at $2.38 a gallon.
Copperas Cove
In Copperas Cove, Murphy USA at 2712 E. Business U.S. Highway 190 sold the cheapest gas Saturday afternoon at $2.37 a gallon. Exxon at 2411 East U.S. 190 had the next cheapest price at $2.39 a gallon.
State prices
The average price per gallon for unleaded gas in Texas was $2.58 Saturday, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
That price is 1 cent less than this day last week and is 12 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.76 a gallon while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.41 per gallon.
National prices
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.86, which is 2 cents less than this day last week and 4 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
“Drivers in every city across Texas, surveyed by AAA, are paying less for a gallon of gasoline compared to one year ago,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico spokesperson. “However, market analysts caution the recent drop in prices may only be temporary. A spike in demand for retail gasoline could force prices to jump higher as millions are expected to hit the road for Memorial Day weekend, among other factors.”
AAA estimates 3 million Texans will be hitting the road during Memorial Day weekend. That’s about 100,000 more than last year.
Nationally, 43 million Americans are expected to travel during the holiday weekend.
