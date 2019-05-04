The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $2.53 n the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area on Saturday. That’s one cent more than this day last week, and two cents lower than this same week last year, according to AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
Killeen prices
In Killeen, the cheapest gas was selling for $2.38 a gallon at the Texaco at 2901 West Elms Road, according to GasBuddy.com on Saturday afternoon. Eleven other locations were selling gas for the next cheapest price of $2.47 a gallon. Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3801 East Stan Schleuter Loop, H-E-B at 2511 Trimmier Road, H-E-B at 1101 West Stan Schleuter Loop, CEFCO at 3309 South Fort Hood Street and Valero at 1000 West Stan Schleuter Loop were among those stations listed with gas at that price.
Harker Heights prices
In Harker Heights, Sam’s Club at 600 West Central Texas Expressway was selling the cheapest gas at $2.44 a gallon Saturday afternoon. Murphy USA at 2010 Heights Drive, Walmart at 960 E. Farm-to-Market 2410 and H-E-B at 601 Indian Trail Drive had the next cheapest gas at $2.47 a gallon.
Copperas Cove prices
In Copperas Cove, Murphy USA at 2712 East U.S. Business 190 was selling the cheapest gas at $2.44 a gallon Saturday. H-E-B at 2990-A East U.S. Business 190 was selling the next cheapest gas at $2.45 a gallon.
State prices
The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.62 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
That price is the same as this day last week and two cents more per gallon than last year at this time.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.77 a gallon while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.48 per gallon.
National prices
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.89, which is one cent more than this day last week and seven cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
The national gas price average is a new high for the year, and is nearly 20 cents more than a month ago and 63-cents more expensive than at the beginning of the year. A recent AAA study shows that, on average, American drivers will have to work 22% longer than they did at the start of the year to buy one gallon of regular unleaded. AAA estimates some workers are putting in four extra minutes at work in order to buy a gallon of gasoline.
“While Texas gas prices are holding steady week-to-week, the slight relief is only expected to be short-lived,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico spokesperson. “Retail gas prices in Texas are nearly 70 cents more per gallon compared to the beginning of 2019.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.