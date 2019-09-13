Heights Suspect 1

Harker Heights police detectives are trying to identify this man in connection with a ID/theft by fraud case at Sam’s Club

 Facebook photo/Harker Heights PD

HARKER HEIGHTS — The Harker Heights Police Department is trying to identify a man sought in connection with an ID/theft by fraud case at Sam’s Club. The department posted pictures of the man on HHPD’s Facebook page Thursday. Detectives are hoping to identify and question the man about the case, Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400.

254-501-7568 | dperdue@kdhnews.com

