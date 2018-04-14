CORPUS CHRISTI — Top honors went to Herald editors and photographers Saturday at the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors convention here.
Dave Miller, deputy managing editor for opinion, received Star Opinion Writer of the Year and a first place in editorial writing.
Photo Editor Eric J. Shelton and correspondent Amy Proctor won first place for their gallery of photos for a military event.
The Herald was judged for its work against other Texas newspapers in the same circulation category.
Herald staffers also earned second- and third-place honors in Star Investigative Report of the Year.
In his Star award-winning editorials, Miller argued for saving Vive Les Arts Theatre, chastised the public for apathy over Killeen’s challenging budget, called for full disclosure on the controversial chemical plant approved for Killeen and criticized Killeen’s public information staff for telling only part of the story, such as touting a routine audit while failing to mention a special audit had found serious financial management problems with city administrators.
It was Miller’s second consecutive Star Opinion Writer award from TAPME.
Miller also won first place in editorial writing for his work, which included an editorial on skyrocketing property tax values.
Judges said Miller had a strong point of view on local issues with hard-hitting news of the day that hit home in Killeen
Shelton and Proctor, for their award-winning photo gallery, had different vantage points for their military coverage. The judges said they showed good coverage of a long and logistically challenging event.
Herald Managing Editor Rose Fitzpatrick and Digital Producer Angel Sierra earned second place in the Star Investigative Report category for their reporting on how the city blocked the public and auditors from receiving information about the city’s finances.
Fitzpatrick reported Killeen city staff destroyed documents as the council was taking bids for outside auditors to examine the city’s finances — 74 boxes were from the Finance Department alone. First Amendment Attorney Joseph Larsen said the destruction was “astounding” and “brazen.” Fitzpatrick also discovered that months earlier, as an audit was first being discussed, the city attorney ordered destruction of a whistleblower’s case file that had raised questions about the city attorney’s and city manager’s financial decisions.
Fitzpatrick and Sierra reported auditors had failed to interview key former city officials, including those of a whistleblower.
Sierra also reported two public accounting firms that audited Killeen’s finances over the past nine years identified major violations in the way the city handled federal grant money, but the public didn’t see that information. None of the documents were available on the city’s website.
City Hall reporter Kyle Blankenship won third-place recognition in the Star Investigative Report category for his definitive look at a developer’s creation of a special utility district for a four-page special section.
Blankenship reported creation of the district included a thread of campaign contributions and family ties that linked the MUD to a Killeen developer who used family and friends to create the 3,750- home, $238 million subdivision.
His stories also analyzed the financial ties a split Killeen City Council agreed to, in support of the district, and the fallout the signed contract has had on the city conducting business and improving area roads.
Also at the convention, Blankenship won two honors for his coverage of property tax appraisals. He won a third place in speciality reporting for covering the increase and the effect on local business owners and won an honorable mention in business reporting for a story about the effect on business owners.
Herald photographer Sergio Flores won a third place in feature photography for his photo of a couple expecting a baby who were displaced by Hurricane Harvey.
Herald photo correspondent Gabe Wolf received an honorable mention for a video under two minutes for his coverage of a Vietnam War memorial dedication.
Staffers from the Herald’s sister paper, the Temple Daily Telegram, earned top honors as well.
Michael Miller was named Star Photographer of the Year, and sports editor Eric Drennan was honored as Star Sportswriter of the Year.
Also, the Telegram’s Joshua Weaver won first place for sports features and Telegram reporter Jacob Sanchez won first place for deadline writing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.