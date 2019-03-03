The Killeen Daily Herald received awards Sunday from the Texas Association of Managing Editors at the close of the Texas APME annual convention in Austin.
All nine Herald awards from Saturday and Sunday are for papers in the Herald’s circulation size.
COMMUNITY SERVICE
Herald staff members — reporter Matt Payne, managing editor Rose Fitzpatrick, deputy managing editor for opinion Dave Miller, military reporter David Bryant and former reporter Kyle Blankenship — won second place for Community Service for election news coverages, forums, guides and live coverage. The Herald wrote more than 60 stories about the Killeen Independent School District’s two bond issues from Jan. 1, 2018, until the May 5, 2018, election. The Herald also reported on the district that controls the region’s water but hadn’t had an election in more than two decades. Some of the key components of the Herald’s year-long election coverage included:
Election forums for the community in advance of the primary election and the May city elections. The Herald also shared and archived the forums with videos and Facebook Live,
Election Guides in advance of the primary, city elections and general election with candidate Q&As on issues. We posed issue-oriented questions to candidates in each race and presented the answers in ways readers could compare them
Facebook Live coverage of the general election results from watch parties
Updating online results manually for local races, using our own spreadsheet, to pair with the Texas Tribune automated state races results.
TEAM EFFORT
Herald staff members won a third place for team effort in their coverage of the Coryell Memorial Hospital explosion in Gatesville. Four reporters — Kyle Blankenship, Matt Payne, Emily Hilley-Sierzchula and Artie Phillips — and deputy managing editor Jacob Brooks helped report the story. Managing editor Rose Fitzpatrick wrote the final report story.
FREEDOM OF INFORMATION
David Bryant and Jason Douglas won an honorable mention in the Freedom of Information category for their continued work seeking the official Army report of the 2016 flash-flood training accident that took the lives of eight soldiers and a cadet on Fort Hood. When the report finally came a year after the first request, pages and pages were covered with black marker. Redactions covered all five findings and five sets of recommendations made regarding the training accident. The Herald appealed the decision immediately in 2017. In April 2018, David asked the Army when it would consider his request for an unredacted version. He was told it was 61st in line for review. In 2018, reporter Jason Douglas talked with an accident survivor whose account raised doubts about an earlier Army unit report of the accident.
SATURDAY HONORS
The Herald also was honored by the Texas APME during the convention events Saturday.
Miller was named Star Opinion Writer of the Year for his work in 2018 among newspapers in the Herald’s circulation category
Herald military reporter David Bryant was named second place in the Star Reporter of the Year category. Bryant’s work included his series on deaths and debilitating health problems suffered by service members exposed to toxic smoke from burn pits used during deployments.
The Headliners Foundation of Texas and the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors jointly present Star Awards for each newspaper circulation size.
Also Saturday:
Miller won second place for editorial writing
Bryant won second place for specialty reporting on military issues.
Freelance photographer Gabe Wolf won second place for photojournalism, which recognizes the effect of telling a single story in pictures. Wolf photographed laundry day at Copperas Cove Independent School District.
Former reporter Kyle Blankenship won second place for short feature for his coverage of the February 2018 funeral service for three girls who died in a Killeen house fire Jan. 26, 2018.
The Herald’s sister paper, the Temple Daily Telegram, won 14 awards at the APME convention.
